John Hume recognised at 2018 Derry Journal People of the Year awards

Former SDLP leader and MP for Foyle, John Hume, was recognised at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards on Friday evening.

The event was held in the Everglades Hotel and was sponsored by Bet McLean.

John Hume.

Mr. Hume was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award which was sponsored by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Born in Derry in 1937, Mr. Hume would go on to become a colossus of Irish politics and received global recognition for his work when, along with then leader of the UUP, David Trimble, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998.

A founding member of the Credit Union movement in Derry, Mr. Hume played an integral part in the peace process in the North of Ireland.

Mr. Hume was officially named as Ireland's greatest ever person in 2010.

The announcement was made by Ryan Tubridy on 'The Late, Late Show' after a public vote on RTE. Mr. Hume saw off competition from Bono, Michael Collins, James Connolly, Mary Robinson and many more great Irish men and women.