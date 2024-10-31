Jon Boutcher says terror threat ‘substantial’ and ‘wholly driven by violent dissident republican’ groups

Jon Boutcher has said the terror threat remains substantial and is ‘wholly driven by violent dissident republicans and not by any group which supports the Belfast Good Friday Agreement’.

The Chief Constable was speaking after a 2015 one-off security assessment on the structure, role and purpose of paramilitary groups by Mi5 was raised at Westminster.

“The Government has today told Parliament the ‘Paramilitary Groups in NI’ report published in 2015 provided a one-off factual assessment from the UK security agencies and the PSNI on the structure, role and purpose of paramilitary organisations in NI.

"This public assessment, which was intended to inform the then ongoing cross-party talks, has not been repeated.

Jon Boutcher

“I want the public to be reassured that we, alongside our security partners, continually assess the threat, risk and harm posed by paramilitary, terrorist and organised crime groups to inform the most appropriate operational response,” said the Chief Constable.

The 2015 assessment was commissioned by the former British Secretary of State Theresa Villiers during the Fresh Start talks and following the murders of two former IRA members Gerard Davison and Kevin McGuigan.

Mi5’s assessment confirmed all of the main paramilitary groups operating during the Troubles were still in existence including the Ulster Volunteer Force, Red Hand Commando, Ulster Defence Association, Provisional IRA and Irish National Liberation Army.

However, it concluded ‘none of these groups is planning or conducting terrorist attacks’.

Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent, responding to a Written Question from Conservative peer Lord Caine, said: “The then Secretary of State for NI (Theresa Villiers) made clear at the time that this assessment was commissioned due to specific concerns, and was intended to inform the then ongoing cross-party talks.

“The PSNI and UK security agencies continually assess the threat, risk and harm posed by paramilitary, terrorist and organised crime groups to inform the most appropriate operational response.”

Following this intervention the Chief Constable said: “Any criminality or threat – by individuals or groups, loyalist or republican will be investigated and those responsible will be brought before the courts.

“The threat from NI Related Terrorism (NIRT) in NI is assessed by our security partners, not PSNI. This threat is wholly driven by violent Dissident Republicans and not by any group which supports the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

"This threat is an ever-present reality for our officers, staff and their families as shown by the cowardly attempted murder last year of our colleague John Caldwell. The threat from NIRT remains SUBSTANTIAL meaning at any time an attack is likely.”

Secretary of State Hilary Benn was asked this week by DUP MLA Carla Lockhart about what discussions he has had with ‘the PSNI on the Provisional IRA Army Council’.

He replied: “The PSNI and UK security agencies continually assess the threat, risk and harm posed by paramilitary, terrorist and organised crime groups to inform the most appropriate operational response.

“Although it is acknowledged that some individuals engaged in serious criminality may also have ties to former paramilitary Republican organisations, such activity does not present a threat to national security.

“However, the national security threat in Northern Ireland is wholly driven by violent dissident republicans who reject the GFA, and not by Groups that support the GFA.

“Where any criminality exists, I am clear that it should be dealt with fully by the police.”