Jon Clifford Bull Park railings will improve safety for users of popular Derry recreation area
Metal gates newly-installed on a sloping path in the park at the Westland Avenue entrance will make it less likely for a child, wheelchair user or parent with a pram to come into contact with traffic outside the recreational area.
Sinn Féin Moor Councillor Aisling Hutton said: “I was contacted by local residents and users of the park with concerns about the safety of children exiting at the Westland Avenue entrance.
“There were concerns about the incline at the gates and that there was no buffer zone between the area at the children’s play park and the pathway out of it onto the main road.
“The pathway was also dangerous for wheelchair users or anyone pushing a pram.”
Colr. Hutton praised Derry City & Strabane District Council for what she described as a ‘positive move’.
