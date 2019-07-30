Julian Smith receives ABOD tie during visit to the ‘Mem’

The Secretary of State Julian Smith visited the Memorial Hall and was presented with an Apprentice Boys tie during his first visit to Derry.

General Secretary of the order, Billy Moore, said he was delighted to have been able to give Mr. Smith a tour of the ‘Mem,’ the Siege Museum and Walker’s Plinth. He gifted Mr. Smith a book by former Mayor CD Milligan in 1951 that was reprinted as part of the 400th anniversary of the building walls.

“We also presented him with a crimson tie with the emblem of the ABOD crest. It’s always nice to welcome guests from anywhere but it was very important to welcome the new Secretary of State and help him understand our history, our culture and our traditions,” said Mr. Moore.