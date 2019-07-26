Julian Smith’s choice of Derry for first business meeting no coincidence, says Chamber of Commerce President Brian McGrath

Chamber of Commerce President Brian McGrath has said he believes the new Secretary of State, Julian Smith’s, choice of Derry for his first meeting with businesses in the North was no coincidence.

“It is symbolic that he is coming to Derry-Londonderry on his first official business engagement and we believe this shows recognition by the Government of our border location and the difficulties it presents as we move closer to exiting the EU,” said Mr. McGrath.

He was speaking after Mr. Smith visited Derry on his third day in the job on Friday.

“We are at a crossroads and now is the time to take advantage of the very real strengths we have, but there are very real risks and consequences to a no deal.

“We echo the Prime Minister’s recent comments about needing to get down to work and we stand ready as business leaders to do what is required to ensure a smooth exit from the European Union,” said the Foyle Port Chief Executive.