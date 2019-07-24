The former Secretary of State, Karen Bradley, has left the British government.

She described the North as a 'special nation' it had been an honour to serve.

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and represent this special nation and integral part of our precious union.

"I would like to pay tribute to Theresa May for her continued support and commitment to ensuring the unique needs of Northern Ireland were met and respected in full.

"I would also like to thank the whole team at the Northern Ireland Office who work tirelessly to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland," she said.