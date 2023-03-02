News you can trust since 1772
Keir Starmer to address students in John Hume’s alma mater St. Columb’s College

British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer will address students in St. Columb’s College on Friday.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The MP for Holborn and St. Pancras will attend the alma mater of the late John Hume, Seamus Heaney and Brian Friel, to address St. Columb’s A-level politics students and students from the Foyle Learning Community.

He will be visiting as a guest of The John and Pat Hume Foundation, in partnership with the storied Derry school.

Sara Canning from the John and Pat Hume Foundation and Mr. Finbarr Madden, Principal will introduce the British Leader of the Opposition.

Mr. Madden will be accompanied by the St. Columb’s Head Boy and his three deputies.

Also taking place tomorrow is the first ever ‘Peace Summit; the Unfinished Business of Reconciliation’, which will bring together over 100 people to consider how a new generation of peacebuilders can be better supported.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation and Community Dialogue event will take place at Magee College.

