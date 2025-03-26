Kimmins says A2 Buncrana Road must ‘tie in with the North West Transport Plan’
The roads minister was asked about the dualling scheme by SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan, who raised it at Stormont this week.
It is anticipated that a public consultation on the North West Transport Plan 2035 will be launched later this year.
Ms. Kimmins said: “Major road schemes are an important part of the work that is delivered by my Department as we seek to reduce journey times, increase reliability and improve road safety.
"The A2 Buncrana Road scheme will be considered as part of the NWTP 2035, which has been subject to a public consultation process.
"Views were sought from the public to help to shape the vision and objectives for the transport plan, and local transport concerns in the district were identified through a process of public engagement that commenced on August 27, 2024 and concluded on November 5, 2024.”
The Infrastructure Minister referred to the straitened budgetary circumstances facing her Department.
"As the Member will be aware, my Department has been operating in a difficult financial environment, and any decision to proceed with the A2 Buncrana Road project can only be made when I am confident that there is budgetary certainty for the scheme and that its delivery is in line with the NWTP,” she stated.
Mr. Durkan acknowledged that the issue predated both the Minister and the power-sharing institutions.
"She referred to the Buncrana Road's place in the NWTP, but, given that it appears in the investment strategy for future years, is she able to confirm that her Department has or will bid for the money to carry out that overdue work?” asked the SDLP MLA.
Ms. Kimmins replied: “We have not made any decisions on the budget for the incoming year or on prioritising projects. We are very aware of the scheme, and, as I said, it has to tie in with the transport plan. I hope to have further updates to give very soon.”
