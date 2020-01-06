Labour peer Andrew Adonis to raise University of Derry in British House of Lords

Andrew Adonis with the former Mayor, John Boyle, in Derry in 2018.
Labour peer, Andrew Adonis, has said he will raise the case for a University for Derry in the British House of Lords on Tuesday.

"I intend to raise the case for a new University of Derry in the House of Lords debate on Northern Ireland devolution tomorrow. This ought to be a key UK priority for 2020," said the former Labour minister of transport and education.

In 2018 Adonis said the neglect and underdevelopment of Derry over almost a century of unionist, and later, direct rule from London, had been "a real stain on the reputation of the United Kingdom."