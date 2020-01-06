Labour peer Andrew Adonis to raise University of Derry in British House of Lords

Labour peer, Andrew Adonis, has said he will raise the case for a University for Derry in the British House of Lords on Tuesday.

"I intend to raise the case for a new University of Derry in the House of Lords debate on Northern Ireland devolution tomorrow. This ought to be a key UK priority for 2020," said the former Labour minister of transport and education.

In 2018 Adonis said the neglect and underdevelopment of Derry over almost a century of unionist, and later, direct rule from London, had been "a real stain on the reputation of the United Kingdom."