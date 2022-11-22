Lack of Executive ‘intolerable’ as families face Christmas amid worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation: Michelle O’Neill
Michelle O’Neill has said that it is ‘intolerable’ no Executive has been formed as we face into Christmas amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.
Speaking during a visit to Derry on Tuesday the Sinn Féin Vice President acknowledged many families will be faced with a stark choice between heating and eating as temperatures begin to drop into the festive season.
Ms. O’Neill was in the city for a series of engagements. The ‘Journal’ asked if there was a danger the credibility of the power-sharing institutions will be damaged if an Executive is not formed in these circumstances.
“We want to be in the Executive. We want to work with the other parties to form an Executive today. There should be any delay. We are living through the worst cost-of-living crisis that any of us have ever seen. People are really struggling. They are worried and are having to make choices between heating their homes and buying food. That's an intolerable situation,” said the First Minister designate.
She complained that nearly seven months on from the election in May the result of that poll has ‘not been respected’.
"The DUP are still blocking the formation of an Executive. It's not good enough. It's not good enough whenever people need us. My determination is to tell people I'm not giving up,” she said.
A priority, said the Sinn Féin leader, remains securing the delivery of the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme payments to households in the north which have been delayed, according to the Northern Ireland Office, by the lack of an Executive.
"I want to build this Executive. I want to get money into people's pockets. I want to really help people through this period and all we can do is to keep fighting the fight for the public and actually trying to get this £400 out into people's hands as quickly as possible despite the fact that we don't have an Executive,” she said.