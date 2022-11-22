Speaking during a visit to Derry on Tuesday the Sinn Féin Vice President acknowledged many families will be faced with a stark choice between heating and eating as temperatures begin to drop into the festive season.

Ms. O’Neill was in the city for a series of engagements. The ‘Journal’ asked if there was a danger the credibility of the power-sharing institutions will be damaged if an Executive is not formed in these circumstances.

“We want to be in the Executive. We want to work with the other parties to form an Executive today. There should be any delay. We are living through the worst cost-of-living crisis that any of us have ever seen. People are really struggling. They are worried and are having to make choices between heating their homes and buying food. That's an intolerable situation,” said the First Minister designate.

First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill in Derry with, from left, former Finance Minister and Newry and Armagh MLA Conor Murphy, the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, and Foyle MLAs, Ciara Ferguson and Pádraig Delargy.

She complained that nearly seven months on from the election in May the result of that poll has ‘not been respected’.

"The DUP are still blocking the formation of an Executive. It's not good enough. It's not good enough whenever people need us. My determination is to tell people I'm not giving up,” she said.

A priority, said the Sinn Féin leader, remains securing the delivery of the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme payments to households in the north which have been delayed, according to the Northern Ireland Office, by the lack of an Executive.

