Leo Varadkar working to move ahead this year on capital investment at Magee
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has reiterated his commitment to the expansion of Magee College and the A5 road.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th May 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:32 BST
Speaking in the Dáil he said: “The Government is working to move ahead this year with our commitment under the New Decade, New Approach agreement to capital investment at Ulster University’s campus in Derry to expand provision for young people in the region.
“We are firmly committed to capital investment in the A5 road upgrade, as provided for under the NDNA agreement, and hope to see this progress without undue delay.”