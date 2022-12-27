It follows representations made to the Department for Infrastructure regarding the Temporary Traffic Management (TTM) measures in place as part of ongoing A6 construction.

The Foyle MLA commented: “I’m glad that steps are finally being taken to address serious concerns around safety given the given the ongoing and prolonged construction works.

“Over the past year repeatedly called for an urgent review of current temporary mitigations both via the caretaker Infrastructure Minister and the Permanent Secretary. Current measures are not just confusing but a potential death trap.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"The most prevalent complaints pertain to poor signage and lack of sufficient lighting.

"It’s regrettable that it took so long for these concerns to be taken seriously.

“I’m pleased that department officials have completed a review of the temporary traffic management arrangements throughout the scheme, focusing on driving conditions during the hours of darkness.

"Several issues were identified including inadequate lighting provision which have been raised with the contractor to rectify as a matter of urgency.”

