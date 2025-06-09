Mark Durkan asks Naomi Long if DoJ will introduce requirement for authorities to notify residents of child sex offenders

Mark Durkan has asked Naomi Long if her Department will consider introducing a requirement for authorities to notify residents if a person convicted of sexual offences against children is living in their area.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Justice Minister replied: “I am not currently considering introduction of a requirement for authorities to notify residents if a person convicted of sexual offences against children is living in their area.”

Ms. Long previously advised the Foyle MLA that the management of individuals convicted of sexual offences is an operational matter for Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Offenders who are subject to notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, commonly referred to as the ‘sex offenders register’, must notify police of certain personal details and information, including (but not limited to) their name, address, date of birth and national insurance number and when they leave the jurisdiction.

Mark H Durkan

"Where offenders are also made the subject of a civil prevention order to further manage risk from sexual harm, such as the Sexual Offences Prevention Order, further conditions will be placed on them.

"This can include only residing at an address that is approved by the police or prohibiting them from going to certain places such as to schools or playparks. This framework assists PSNI, in conjunction with other risk management partners, to manage these offenders in the community,” she stated.

The minister said there is no requirement for the authorities to notify local residents of a person convicted of sexual offences against children living in their area but that ‘disclosures may be made where it is necessary to protect a particular child or particular children from serious harm caused by such offenders’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition, members of the public may make an application for disclosure to the police. Further information may be found at: https://www.psni.police.uk/request/child-protection-disclosure#no-back

"Where the Police Service of Northern Ireland holds conviction data relating to sexual offences, it will - in cooperation with other agencies where appropriate - decide whether it is necessary to disclose that information to the person who has responsibility for the child and who is best placed to safeguard them,” the minister stated.