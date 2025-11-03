Mark Durkan brands Gavin Robinson Para insignia social media post ‘disgusting’

Mark Durkan has branded Gavin Robinson’s decision to post an image of the Parachute Regiment insignia on social media after the acquittal of Soldier F as ‘disgusting’.

Mr. Durkan said: “Putting a Parachute Regiment insignia on your social media in the light of this trial? Catch yourselves on. It's absolutely disgusting. Absolutely. This is not about, what about. This is about victims. It's about truth and it's about justice.”

The SDLP MLA was speaking after DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley welcomed the verdict at Stormont and described Soldier F as 'an elderly veteran who has been put through years of unnecessary turmoil in what can only be described as a show trial'.

Mr. Durkan said he had not intended to speak during the exchanges but felt compelled to.

Families of the Bloody Sunday victims in Belfast ahead of the verdict on Soldier F. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"Mr. Buckley spoke of 'the years of turmoil' visited upon poor Soldier F. That does not compare to the years of turmoil suffered by the Bloody Sunday families and not just the Bloody Sunday families, the years of turmoil suffered by so many families from across NI, from every community in NI, who lost victims, and to make that comparison does an injustice to all of them.

"This trial is something, we are told, 'the republican movement' wanted. No. This trial is something the families of victims wanted. He spoke of the recasting of the roles of heroes and villains. There is no confusion as to who the villains on Bloody Sunday were and there is no confusion as to who the victims of Bloody Sunday were and who the victims still are,” he said.

He accused some unionist MLAs of ‘rewriting history’.

“The only rewriting of this particularly awful chapter in the horror story of our collective past is being done by the DUP, by the TUV and by others.

"All victims deserve truth, all victims deserve justice. You can't stand and accuse others of hypocrisy, as hypocritical as it might be, while you are engaging in hypocrisy yourself, and gloating over victims because that's what is being done.”

Sinn Féin’s Ciara Ferguson referred to the courage of the Bloody Sunday families.

“For more than 53 years the Bloody Sunday families have fought consistently, courageously and collectively in pursuit of truth and justice. On that day the British Army indiscriminately murdered 14 innocent civilians, many of whom were teenagers, on the streets of Derry, and injured at least 15 more.

"Not one British soldier or their military and political superiors has ever been held to account for their actions,” she said.

Ms. Ferguson commended the ‘determination, dedication and diligence’ of the families.

"The Bloody Sunday justice campaign is a campaign led with dignity and a campaign carried out of love,” she stated.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin cited Justice Patrick Lynch’s remarks in his judgement that those responsible for the murders on Bloody Sunday ‘should hang their heads in shame’.

"In that context the DUP leader's decision to post the Parachute Regiment's insignia suggests he finds those actions acceptable or rejects the judge's conclusions,” she said.

Mrs. McLaughlin told MLAs this was 'indefensible' and 'deeply, deeply hurtful' for the Bloody Sunday families.

"Political leadership carries responsibility. It requires empathy and understanding, especially when dealing with the wounds which run so very deep,” she said.