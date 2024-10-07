Mark Durkan calls for Irish language signage in Belfast’s Grand Central Station
Mark Durkan has called for Irish language signage to be installed at Belfast's new Grand Central Station.
He asked the Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd whether he would address the lack of Irish signage in the new bus and rail hub.
Mr. O’Dowd responded: “I am committed to the visibility and promotion of Irish Language across public services and in our society.
"I am continuing to engage with Translink in relation to Irish language signage at Grand Central Station and I’m confident that the matter can be resolved.”
