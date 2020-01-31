Martina Anderson set for NI Assembly return

Sinn Féin’s Martina Anderson looks set to make a return to Stormont as the new MLA for Foyle.

It’s understood she is the only candidate nominated to replace Raymond McCartney who is to step down from the Assembly.

Ms Anderson (57) was the party’s Foyle MLA between 2007 and 2012.

During this time, she held the post of junior minister in the Office of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister.

Ms Anderson will lose her job as MEP when the UK officially leaves the EU on Friday night.

She is now set to join NI’s other two outgoing MEPs, Naomi Long (Alliance) and Diane Dodds (DUP), in the Stormont Assembly.