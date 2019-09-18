Martina Anderson wears James McClean Ireland football jersey during Brexit debate in European parliament in Strasbourg

Sinn Fein M.E.P., Martina Anderson, wore a Republic of Ireland jersey once worn by Derry footballer, James McClean, in the European parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday morning.

Ms. Anderson wore the football jersey while expressing concerns about how a disorderly Brexit might impact upon Irish people living in the North of Ireland.

"My Irish passport says that it is the entitlement and birthright of everyone born on the island of Ireland to be part of the Irish nation," said Ms. Anderson.

"Whilst the backstop is essential to prevent a hardening of the border partitioning Ireland, to protect the all-Ireland economy and North-South cooperation it takes us out of the E.U. against our will, we in the North of Ireland voted to remain.

"It is important this parliament recognises as stated in the resolution the legitimacy of whatever choice is freely exercised by the majority of the people in the North of Ireland to our right to change its status, to our right to self determination," she added.

"As recognised in the Good Friday Agreement in British and Irish law, the European Council statement stated that in the event of Irish reunification all 32 counties would remain in the E.U.

"The French president Macron stated that the solution to the Brexit problem is Irish reunification, Lord Ashcroft's opinion poll shows a majority in favour of Irish reunification, the Good Friday Agreement provides a peaceful, democratic pathway back into the E.U. for the people of the North of Ireland and that should be respected by all."