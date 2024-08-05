Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Barr recognised with special civic reception in Killaloe

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Barr, received a warm welcome in County Clare at the weekend, where she was honoured with a special civic reception led by Cathaoirleach Colr. Joe Cooney.

Cathaoirleach Cooney was joined by the elected Members of the Killaloe Municipal District in East Clare at the reception to recognise her for her tireless work in raising awareness on racial inequality, migration, women’s health and housing.

During the visit, Mayor Barr also officially launched the Scariff Harbour Festival, and had the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Edna O’Brien, who was originally from Tuamgraney in the district.

The renowned author was a native of County Clare and the civic reception took place in the Edna O’Brien library, just a few days after she passed away.

Speaking after the visit, Mayor Barr said: “I am deeply honoured and grateful to the people of County Clare, Cathaoirleach Colr. Joe Cooney, and the Elected Members of Killaloe Municipal District for the prestigious honour of hosting the first-ever civic reception in recognition of my work. Receiving the highest accolade from the Municipal Council - and being the first to be honoured in this way - is an incredible distinction.

“The kindness and generosity shown to me were truly heart-warming. This support is a genuine recognition that we are stronger united as a community and share so much in common.

"I also had the honour to officially launch the Scarrif Harbour Festival, which has become a cherished part of life in Scarrif for over 20 years. Following in the footsteps of the former Deputy First Minister Mark Durkan, who opened the festival alongside the late David Ervine in 2003, was a privilege.

“I will never forget this moment and the profound impact it has had on me. Thank you, Clare County Council and Killaloe Municipal District, for your unwavering support and acknowledgment of my work. It means more to me than words can express.”

Colr. Cooney said: “Lilian's early life was shaped by the challenges and inequities she observed in her Maasai community, sparking a passion for advocacy that would guide her life's work. In her late twenties, Lilian migrated to Derry, where she quickly became an influential figure in local politics and community activism.”

“Her work continues to inspire and empower individuals and communities, making her a formidable force for positive change. Through her tireless efforts, Colr. Seenoi-Barr has demonstrated the profound impact that dedicated activism and compassionate leadership can have on society.”

Colr. Pat Burke, added: “Our June AGM was our first meeting as a newly elected group of representatives of East Clare on the shores of Lough Derg and the river Shannon, which is connected with our waterway to Northern Ireland.

"In that meeting, we as Members wished to highlight and pay due regard to a fellow elected Member in Northern Ireland who had also been elected as Mayor of Derry and the District of Strabane.

"Councillor Seenoi-Barr has played a crucial role in the betterment of society in that regard.”