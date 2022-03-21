Mayor takes part in special event to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Mayor Warke enjoying the craic with members of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust team on stage at the Guildhall on Monday.

The young boys and girls from across the city took part in the Down Right Fit workshop which was hosted by the Mayor's charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

The children heard directly from members of FDST and took part in lots of fun games as well as singing and dancing.

Mayor Warke joined the crowd in sporting his odd socks to mark World Down Syndrome Day and said it was an amazing and enjoyable morning.

"Today on World Down Syndrome Day I was so delighted to be joined by the crew from my Mayor's charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, in the Guildhall and to see them put on the most incredible show. There was such a great atmosphere in our beautiful Main Hall and everyone, from parents to teachers to the pupils themselves, got stuck in to all the activities that the FDST crew had planned.

"This is a day to celebrate everyone at the Trust for all the hard work that they do and especially to celebrate the members and their families.