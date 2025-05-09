McDaid says Camogie Association Special Congress vote on skorts must reflect views of camogs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derry councillor has said a forthcoming vote at a Special Congress of the Camogie Association on whether players should be allowed to wear shorts must reflect the views of camogs.

SDLP Ballyarnett councillor Catherine McDaid said women must be free to wear whatever they feel comfortable in.

She was speaking after Kilkenny and Dublin players were forced to wear skorts – a hybrid of shorts and skirts – during a recent Leinster Championship semi-final in accordance with CA rules.

Following the controversy the CA said: “The Special Congress is being called to consider motion(s) to provide all players with the choice to wear skorts or shorts while playing camogie.

"The decision on whether this motion is adopted will rest with the Congress delegates (delegates represent all members of the Association including all of our players).

"The Association had proposed to deal with this issue at next year's Congress but having listened to player feedback, the Association recognises that waiting until 2026 is not acceptable for many. Although similar motions did not pass at the 2024 Congress, the Association is committed to representing the voices of players who wish to have a choice in their playing attire.

"If the motion(s) passes, the new rule(s) - allowing the option to wear skorts or shorts - would take effect from May 24, 2025."

Councillor McDaid, who is a player and coach at her local Gaelic Athletic Association club Steelstown, where women footballers are allowed, in accordance with GAA rules, to wear shorts, said the CA Special Congress vote ‘must reflect the views of camogs’.

“It is incredible that in 2025 camogie players were told to change out of shorts or face their important semi-final match being abandoned,” she declared.

Colr. McDaid said she was extremely proud of the Kilkenny and Dublin players for taking a stand on the issue and of the women around the country who have followed suit and supported them.

"Nobody should be able to force women to wear something they’re not comfortable in when engaging in sport or otherwise. This outdated rule must be abolished once and for all at the upcoming Special Congress vote,” she declared.