McLaughlin calls for decisive action following ‘shocking’ and ‘utterly appalling’ gender-based violence survey findings

Sinéad McLaughlin has called for urgent and decisive action in response to the findings of a report on violence against women and girls in the North.

She was speaking following the publication by The Executive Office (TEO) of a survey of people’s personal experiences of gender-based violence, their attitudes on the acceptability of gender-based violence, and what they would do if they witnessed gender-based violence.

‘Ending Violence Against Women and Girls: Experiences and attitudes of adults in Northern Ireland in 2023’ highlights the widespread prevalence of gender-based violence and concerning societal attitudes towards this issue, Ms McLaughlin said.

“This report lays bare the scale of gender-based violence in Northern Ireland and the shocking experiences endured by women and girls in our communities.

A women's safety rally in Guildhall Square in Derry in November. Photo: George Sweeney

"The findings that 10 per cent of women have experienced sexual violence in the past five years and that 18-29-year-olds are disproportionately affected by sexual, psychological, and online abuse are utterly appalling.

"These are not just statistics—they reflect lives that have been damaged by violence and a society that is failing to protect women and girls,” she said.

The survey found psychological violence was the type of gender-based violence most experienced by respondents in the last five years (13 per cent); a significantly higher proportion of females (10 per cent) reported experiencing sexual violence in the last five years than males (4 per cent); and 35 per cent of respondents thought that most people would find wolf whistling – also referred to in the report as cat-calling – acceptable compared with 21 per cent who themselves thought that this behaviour was acceptable.

Eight per cent of respondents thought that sending an intimate photo/video of themselves to a woman without her agreement was acceptable compared with 19 per cent who thought that most people would find this behaviour acceptable.

Seventy-three per cent of respondents would intervene if they witnessed someone they know personally, telling a rape joke about women.

And eighty-five per cent of respondents would intervene if they witnessed someone they know personally, making a woman or girl feel uncomfortable by making comments of a sexual nature.

Ms. McLaughlin described these attitudes as ‘concerning’.

"The fact that 35 per cent of respondents believe most people find cat-calling acceptable and that 8 per cent think sending intimate photos without consent is acceptable demonstrates the urgent need to challenge harmful behaviours and societal norms.

"These attitudes perpetuate a culture where violence and harassment are normalised, and this must change.

“It is encouraging that 73 per cent of respondents would intervene if someone they know made a joke about serious sexual offences and 85 per cent would challenge sexual comments directed at women. However, we cannot rely solely on bystanders.

"The onus must be on the Executive to take bold and immediate action to combat gender-based violence, protect victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.

“The Executive must accelerate the delivery of and properly resource the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Strategic Framework to ensure we continue to tackle violence, addresses harmful attitudes and provide support for victims and survivors.

“The findings in this report must serve as a wake-up call for all of us. Gender-based violence is not inevitable—it is preventable,” said the SDLP MLA.