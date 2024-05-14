McLaughlin hails Derry Walls as ‘steeped in history and immortalised by Lisa McGee’ in tourism VAT speech

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinéad McLaughlin has hailed the Derry Walls as ‘steeped in history and recently immortalised by Lisa McGee’ in calling for our tourist offering to be ‘shouted about from our rooftops at every chance we get’.

The Foyle MLA said: “Across this island, the tourism industry has gone from strength to strength in the past 26 years, and our part of the island is no exception.

"The industry is now worth more than £1 billion each year to the North and supports 330,000 jobs across this island — from the walls of Derry, steeped in history and recently immortalised by the comedy of Lisa McGee, to the wooded forests that captured imaginations in 'Game of Thrones' — in thousands of attractions, businesses and establishments across our counties.”

Mrs. McLaughlin was speaking in the Stormont Assembly after she proposed motion calling for the devolution of Value Added Tax (VAT) for hospitality to the Assembly and Executive.

“The SDLP proposes the motion not only to advocate specific VAT and hospitality measures but to support our tourism and hospitality sectors more broadly. Our tourism sector is a critical driver for our economy, and there is no doubt that it is one of the biggest success stories of the peace process,” she said.

The SDLP MLA told MLAs that ‘tourism is one of the major selling points of this region and an industry that we should shout about from our rooftops at every chance we get’.