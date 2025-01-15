McMonagle was employed to work 80 hours a week for two months in 2020, review finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former press officer Michael McMonagle was contracted to work for around eighty hours a week for Sinn Féin politicians and the party itself between March to May 2020, according to a report by Jonathan McMillen, Head of Legal Services at the Stormont Assembly.

Mr. McMillen was asked to carry out the review last October by the Assembly's Clerk, in her role as Accounting Officer for the Assembly Commission.

This followed concerns around McMonagle, who was subsequently convicted of child sex offences and jailed on November 8.

Mr. McMillen concluded that McMonagle could not be ‘shown to have carried out work for a political party during [their] contracted hours with a Member’.

However, he stated: "Mr. McMonagle is likely to have been subject to three separate contracts of employment in a three-month period between March 2, 2020 and May 31, 2020.”

The report found that McMonagle was employed by West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley between January 7, 2019 and May 31, 2020; by Mid Ulster MLA Michelle O’Neill between March 2, 2020, and May 31, 2020; and by Sinn Féin as a press officer from 'March through August 2020'.

Mr. McMillen concluded: “It was not realistically possible for Mr. McMonagle to carry out all the work for which he was employed between March 2, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

"This is indicative of misrepresentation by Mr. McMonagle to his employers, and but for the particular circumstances set out in this review, would call into question the role of the employer.

“Sinn Féin provided centralised employment services to elected Members who belonged to that party. Sinn Féin ought to have known that Mr McMonagle was contracted to work for around eighty hours a week in the period March - May 2020.

“Ms. O'Neill MLA, who employed Mr. McMonagle in March 2020, is unlikely to have been aware of all the employment contracts to which Mr. McMonagle was subject at that time, and is unlikely to have become aware of those contracts during his employment with her.”

Welcoming the report, Sinn Féin chief whip Sinéad Ennis said it contained ‘some positive recommendations which could further improve processes and provide greater clarity for members in employing support staff’.

"It is essential that the use of public money is fully accountable, properly scrutinised and that processes in relation to the use of public funds are open and transparent.

"In this regard, I want to thank the Assembly staff, in particular, the Head of Legal services, for their diligence in conducting this thorough-going review, the Assembly's Clerk/ Chief Executive and the Assembly Commission's Finance Office,” she stated.

In his conclusions Mr. McMillen notes: “Save in extreme cases, it is difficult to draw a line between activity undertaken by Members' employees for an elected Member, for which expense may lawfully be recovered, and party political activity.

"Revised job descriptions should be introduced for Members' employees. This will more clearly delineate activities which benefit the employing Member and activities which directly or indirectly benefit the political party to which the employing Member belongs.”