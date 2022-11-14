Sinn Féin T.D. Pádraig Mac Lochlainn warned hundreds of families in Donegal are likely to be affected by the mica and housing crisis in the years ahead.

He described it as a ‘profound crisis for dozens of families’.

“These houses are not fit for human habitation. I appeal to them to either release the €15,000 to allow these homeowners to find alternative accommodation or allow modular high-quality housing to be built on different sites.

Free Derry corner bearing a legend in support of the mica-affected families of Donegal

"It will be a huge problem...that families will go through the scheme, please God, in the near future, but will not have alternative homes while their houses are being rebuilt,” he said.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he was aware of houses in an extremely poor condition.

“Certainly, I have seen the images and I have spoken to owners of homes that are in a very poor state of repair. As the Deputy knows, we have already made some changes in respect of the weathering grant in that we brought it forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am certain we will be able to front-load some of the expenses where homes are dangerous. I want to do that. I want to get the scheme up and running and homes beginning to be remediated, especially in County Donegal.

"It is happening in County Mayo. We will bring in regulations before the end of the year to underpin the scheme. I will come back to the Deputy, Deputy [Thomas] Pringle and my colleagues in County Donegal, including the Minister, Deputy [Charlie] McConalogue, following my meeting with the chief executive and his team, which I will have this week,” he said.

Independent TD Marc McSharry said emergency planning should be invoked to provide people on the housing list in Donegal with modular homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad