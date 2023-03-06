Michaela Boyle and Dan Kelly not to stand in May election as three new SF candidates confirmed

Following a selection convention in Strabane on Friday it was confirmed that Fergal Leonard, Paul Boggs and Brian ‘Barney’ Harte will be the party’s candidates in the upcoming local government elections in the Sperrin District Electoral Area (DEA) on May 18.

Ms. Boyle is a former Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, who also served as West Tyrone MLA from 2011 to 2019.

Mr. Kelly has served as councillor since his election in the Glenelly DEA of the old Strabane District Council.

From left, Maolíosa McHugh, MLA, newly selected candidates, Fergal Leonard, Paul Boggs and Brian 'Barney' Harte, Órfhlaith Begley, MP, and Declan McAleer, MLA.

Speaking following Friday’s meeting West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh said: “In Fergal Leonard, Paul Boggs and Brian ‘Barney’ Harte, Sinn Féin is putting forward a very strong and vibrant team of candidates for the local election in the Sperrin Electoral Area.

“With our longstanding councillors Michaela Boyle and Dan Kelly standing down after so many years of sterling service, there are undoubtedly ‘big shoes to fill’ but to paraphrase Mary Lou McDonald upon taking up the reins of leadership from Gerry Adams - each of these new candidates are bringing their own shoes.

“All three candidates are long-standing seasoned political and community activists, deeply involved in our community.”

The decision to run three candidates replicates the situation that pertained ahead of the 2014 elections in the Sperrin DEA when Karina Carlin, Dan Kelly and Brian McMahon were all returned for Sinn Féin. In 2019 the party ran four candidates but only two were returned.

The Sinn Féin selection convention in Strabane on Friday.

Mr. McHugh said Messrs. Leonard, Boggs and Harte have ‘a wide range of skill sets which will bring added value to their roles as councillors and in effectively representing this community on the wider issues of importance as well as on the everyday individual bread and butter issues that matter’.

