Micheál Martin urged to press Keir Starmer on need for full public inquiry into Sean Brown murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Micheál Martin has been asked to press Keir Starmer on the need for a full public inquiry into the loyalist murder of County Derry GAA official Sean Brown.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Taoiseach told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald he has already sought an inquiry in his current role and in his previous position as Foreign Minister during the last Dáil mandate.

Deputy McDonald raised the matter after the Court of Appeal ruled an independent public inquiry should be established without further delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In May 1997, Sean Brown, a father of six, was abducted and murdered by the Loyalist Volunteer Force gang while locking up the gates of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA club in County Derry. Sean's courageous wife, Bridie, and his family have fought for almost 30 years to uncover the truth about his murder.

Sean Brown's widow Bridie Brown and family at Belfast for a court hearing.

"Last year at an inquest hearing, it emerged that more than 25 people had been linked by intelligence to the murder, including several British state agents.

“The British Government has refused to hold an independent public inquiry into Sean's murder, as previously directed by the High Court. Last week the Court of Appeal in Belfast ruled that the British Government's refusal to hold a public inquiry into his murder cannot stand and is unlawful.

“Will the Taoiseach directly engage with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and urge him to accept the unequivocal High Court ruling and grant a full public inquiry into the murder of Sean Brown?” she asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Taoiseach replied: “I pay tribute to the family of Sean Browne for their advocacy and for pursuing this case to seek justice and full transparency and truth surrounding it.

“In my engagements with the British Government, both as foreign Minister and now as Taoiseach, I have already sought an inquiry. The Court of Appeal has ruled and I think that the British Government has to respond to that ruling.

“I hope that we could get to a conclusion between the British and Irish Governments on the legacy question more generally so that we would have a permanent structure in place to investigate atrocities committed on all sides.

“This would be a full and transparent investigation. In parallel but separately, there would be information retrieval for the benefit of families of victims and loved ones who have lost their lives.”