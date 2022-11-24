Mick Lynch sends solidarity message to Derry and urges big turnout for We Demand Better rally

Mr. Lynch, who has been at the forefront of a wave of strikes for better pay and conditions over recent months, is backing the Derry Trades Union Council demonstration, which is scheduled for 1.30pm in Guildhall Square.

The trade union leader, whose people are from Armagh and Cork, said: “This Saturday you've got an opportunity in Derry and the north west to join into that campaign and that movement of working class people at the ‘We Demand Better’ rally and that's trying to bring together trade unionists, community organisations, activists and the ordinary women and men of Derry and the north west in a campaign that says 'we've had enough of what the ruling class has given us; we've had enough of the cost-of-living crisis; we've had enough of the rich telling us what to do and that we've got to pay for the crisis they've created and the incompetence of this Tory government that we're all suffering under'.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

Saturday’s demonstration has been called by DTUC in support of the Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ Workers Deserve Demand Campaign.

Among its demands are better pay, conditions and welfare entitlements for employed and unemployed workers and better cost-of-living supports for families and households.

The rally is also being supported by the Cost of Living Crisis Campaign.

Ellen Moore, a spokesperson for that campaign, said: “If you are sick of the profiteering of the big energy companies while fearful of being able to feed your kids this winter then you need to march beside us on Saturday.

"We need to send a clear message to Stormont and Westminster that we’ve had enough. The mini budget was a pitiful attempt by the Tory government to make us believe they are on our side, we shouldn’t be fooled.

“The announced increase of 10% in benefits from next April won’t make a dent in the massive hole left in family finances by 12 years of Tory austerity.

"Working families and those on benefits will march side by side on Saturday calling for real inflation busting living wage and also benefits rate that lifts families out of poverty. Bring your drums and whistles and voices and become part of the fight back.”

