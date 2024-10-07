Minister 'fully committed' to A2 Buncrana Road route improvement from Derry to Donegal border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Infrastrcuture Minister John O’Dowd is ‘fully committed’ to progressing the A2 Buncrana Road widening project, his department has said.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public views on the A2 dualling project from Pennyburn roundabout to the border near Bridgend are currently being gathered as part of a wider consultation exercise on a new transport plan for the north west.

The Journal asked the Department for Infrastructure for an update on the A2 project in Derry, which was first mooted over 15 years ago but has been delayed several times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A DfI spokesperson responded: “The Minister for Infrastructure is fully committed to progressing the road improvement scheme which will assist the economic regeneration and development of Derry City.

An earlier artist's impression of how a daulled A2 Buncrana Road could look at Pennyburn.

“Work on the A2 Buncrana Road scheme was paused through a decision taken under the NI (Executive Formation, etc) Act 2022, to allow appropriate alignment with emerging Transport Plans.

"The A2 will be considered as part of the North West Transport Plan (NWTP), which is at an early stage of development."

The NWTP will cover local transport issues such as active travel, public transport, the local road network and parking, and the DfI has stated that it will set the framework for transport policy and investment decisions up until 2035.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added that views from the public “are currently being sought to help shape the vision and objectives for the Transport Plan, as well as identifying local transport concerns”.

The busy Buncrana Road.

"Public engagement commenced on August 27, 2024 and will run until November 5,” they added.

The NWTP, DfI said “will focus on improving the sustainability of the local transport system by supporting people to choose the most sustainable mode of travel for their journey and aims to ensure that the transport network meets the needs of the people and businesses living, working and visiting DCSDC.”

The Transport plan is being developed with the support of the consultants Aecom, officers from DCSDC, a representative from Translink, and officials from the Department for Communities and will be taken forward in six stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stage 1 is the collection of evidence and developing a draft vision and objectives and the current consultation is part of this.

The Buncrana Road.

Stage 2 is the identification and assessment of various transport options that could be included within the Transport Plan; Stage 3 involves the refinement of the various transport options; Stage 4 will involve public consultation of the draft Transport Plan and the associated assessments; Stage 5 will involve the consideration of the consultation responses and the publication of the final Transport Plan, and Stage 6 is the monitoring and evaluation of the Transport Plan.

To see more about the plan and to submit your views visit: https://consultations2.nidirect.gov.uk/dfi-1/nwtp2035/