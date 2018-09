The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Karen Bradley MP, has said she will cut the salaries of MLAs if a power sharing deal is not reached soon.

"The reduction will take effect in two stages, commencing in November - it would not reduce the allowance for staff as I do not think that MLAs' staff should suffer because of the politicians' failure to form an Executive."

The salary of a MLA will fall from £49,500 to £35,888 in November.

More to follow.