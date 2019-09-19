N.I. farmer who appeared in official D.U.P. Brexit video regrets voting for U.K. to leave E.U. in 2016 referendum

A Northern Ireland farmer who appeared in a D.U.P. Brexit broadcast in 2016 says he now regrets voting for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

Charlie Weir, a farmer from Waringstown, Co. Down, expressed fears that Northern Ireland agriculture could be "decimated" in the event of a No Deal Brexit.

"I voted to leave but not knowing the whole story," Mr. Weir confessed to the B.B.C.

"And now if I was to vote again, I'd vote to remain, personally, from an agricultural point of view."

Mr. Wier added: "Here in Northern Ireland, for example, we receive £300m in C.A.P. [Common Agricultural Policy] funding from Europe and if farmers weren't getting that money they couldn't survive.

"Farmers would be at a loss."

Mr. Weir did however say he agrees with and supports the D.U.P. on the vast majority of the party's other policies - just not Brexit.

A DUP spokesperson clarified that the party wants to do all it can to prevent the U.K. leaving the E.U. without a deal.

"The DUP does not want to see the UK leave the European Union without a deal, but continues to work towards an agreement allowing a sensible and managed exit.

"The backstop seeks to facilitate north-south trade, but does so by creating barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain where we sell and trade three quarters of all our goods."

"The backstop has been rejected on three occasions by Parliament and a new agreement is needed which can command support from both unionists and nationalists in Northern Ireland," the spokesperson added.

The U.K. is scheduled to leave the E.U. on October 31, 2019.