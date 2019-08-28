N.I. reacts after Queen approves Boris Johnson request to suspend parliament for five weeks

Northern Ireland is giving its reaction to the news that Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has had his request to suspend parliament for five weeks approved by Queen Elizabeth II.

Here's what some people had to say about Mr. Johnson's announcement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace in July 2019. (Photo: Victoria Jones/P.A.)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace in July 2019. (Photo: Victoria Jones/P.A.)