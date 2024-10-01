Natasha O'Brien and Sophia Mac Fithcheallaigh to discuss ‘Femicide, Misogyny, Abuse: Tackling Violence Against Women Head-On’ at Think Left in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 10:35 BST
Natasha O'Brien and Sophia Mac Fithcheallaigh will discuss ‘Femicide, Misogyny, Abuse: Tackling Violence Against Women Head-On’ at an event at the Think Left conference in Derry at the weekend.

The event will take place at 6pm at St. Columb’s Hall on Friday, October 4.

Event chair Becca Bor said: "We're delighted Natasha O'Brien is joining Think Left for a meeting with campaigners, scholars, and community members to address the pressing issue of violence against women and girls.”

Ms. O’Brien, a survivor of a serious assault, was described by Ms. Borr as a passionate advocate of government action to address gender based violence.

Natasha O'Brien

"Her courage and resilience has made her a hugely respected figure in the fight against misogyny and hatred. Joining Natasha will be Derry's own Sophia Mac Fithcheallaigh. Sophia is a radical socialist and a well-known activist in the North West.

"Sophia is an active member of Alliance for Choice and a leading voice for queer advocacy.

"The recent brutal murder of a woman in Derry shocked the community,” said Ms. Borr.

The organisers pointed to the persistently high numbers of women being murdered across the island.

"The issue of femicide remains a grave concern across the North and South.

"In the North, six women have already been murdered this year. In the South, in 2023, ten women were murdered by men. Radical change is needed to uproot ingrained misogyny,” said Ms. Borr.

The Think Left conference – a weekend of radical ideas, education, music, film and culture – takes place in Derry from Friday, October 4, to Sunday, October 6.

