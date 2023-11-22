The main rate of employee National Insurance contributions (NICs) will be cut from 12 per cent to 10 per cent from January 6, British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced on Wednesday in his Autumn Statement.

The Chancellor said the measure will put £450 back into the pocket of the average worker earning £35,400 a year.

Mr. Hunt told MPs the National Living Wage (NLW) will rise to £11.44 an hour for eligible workers from next April. This, he estimated, will represents an increase of over £1,800 to the annual earnings of a full-time worker.

Alcohol duty will be frozen for six months to August 2025, in order to support pubs, breweries and distilleries, he said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street on November 22, 2023 in London, England. Jeremy Hunt aims to present a growth-focused fiscal plan, leveraging the recent drop in inflation, against the backdrop of Rishi Sunak's speech on Monday, emphasizing the critical choices needed to rejuvenate stagnating economic growth. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

These were among the headline measures announced by Mr. Hunt at Westminster this afternoon.

Tax Cuts

Announcing the reduction in National Insurance contributions for employees, the Chancellor said: “For the average nurse, it is a saving of over £520 and for the typical police officer it is a saving of over £630 every single year.

"Mr Speaker, I would normally bring in a measure like this for the start of the new tax year in April, but instead tomorrow I’m introducing urgent legislation to bring it in from January 6, so that people can see the benefit in their payslips at the start of the new year.”

NICs for self-employed workers are also being reduced, Mr. Hunt stated. From April 2024, Class 4 NICs for the self-employed will be reduced from 9 per cent to 8 per cent and no self-employed person will have to pay Class 2 NICs, saving the average self-employed person on £28,200 a year £350 in 2024/25.

National Living Wage

The NLW is to rise to £11.44 for people aged 21 years and over. The National Minimum Wage (NMW) will rise to £8.60 per hour for people aged 18-20; and to £6.40 per hour for 16-17 year olds and apprentices.

"That is the largest ever cash increase in the NLW, worth up to £1800 for a full-time worker. Since the NLW has been introduced, the proportion of people on low pay, defined as earning less than two thirds of national median hourly income, has halved.

"But at the new rate of £11.44 an hour it delivers our manifesto commitment to eliminate low pay altogether. That means by next year someone working full time on the NLW will see their real take-home after-tax pay go up not by 25% but by 30% compared to 2010,” said Mr. Hunt.

State Pension and Benefits

The Chancellor announced increases to the State Pension

Announcing increases to the State Pension, Mr. Hunt said: “From April 2024, we will increase the full new state pension by 8.5 per cent to £221.20 a week, worth up to £900 more a year. That is one of the largest ever cash increases to the state pension – showing this government will always back our pensioners.”

He also announced increases in welfare entitlements, including Universal Credit, in England and Wales, however, as his statement notes ‘Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits are fully devolved in Northern Ireland, so it is for the Northern Ireland Executive to decide uprating in Northern Ireland’.

Benefit claimants may thus have to wait until the formation of a power-sharing Executive unless Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris takes action to introduce a comparative increase in the North.

Cigarettes and Alcohol

Duty rates on all tobacco products will increase by two per cent on the Retail Price Index while the rate on hand-rolling tobacco will increase by 12 per cent on RPI.

These changes take effect from 6pm on Wednesday, November 22.

Alcohol duty remains frozen until next August.

"Although I am going to increase duty on hand-rolling tobacco by an additional 10% above the tobacco duty escalator, I know that for many people going to the pub has become more expensive,” said Mr. Hunt, adding, “I have decided to freeze all alcohol duty until August 1st next year. That means no increase in duty on beer, cider, wine or spirits.”

No Barnett Bounce

Under the Autumn Statement, the devolved administrations are receiving over £1billion in additional funding through the Barnett formula (under which the North, Scotland and Wales get a proportionate uplift in funding when the British Government increases government expenditure in Britain-only).

The Scottish Government is receiving £545 million, the Welsh Government £305 million, and the Northern Ireland Executive £185 million.

However, as indicated by Mr. Heaton-Harris in his Budget for 2023-24 any Barnett boosts received by the North this year must be used to pay down Stormont’s £297m debt.

"As set out in the Written Ministerial Statement on 27 April on Northern Ireland Finances 2023-24, Barnett consequentials for 2023-24 will be used to repay the £297 million Northern Ireland Executive overspend from 2022-23,” the statement makes clear.

Tackling Paramilitarism

The only specific spending for the North announced on Wednesday was for the Department for Justice’s Tackling Paramilitarism Programme.

“The government is confirming the allocation of £3 million for the Tackling Paramilitarism Programme in Northern Ireland, enabling the programme to continue its positive work to tackle paramilitarism in Northern Ireland and strengthen community resilience,” the statement reads.

Reaction

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said the statement won’t mean much for struggling families.

“Pay restraint, austerity, the decimation of public and community based services have been the hallmarks of consecutive conservative governments.

"But now they expect to sit back and be congratulated for changes to National Insurance that will be balanced out for most by the bleak financial outlook.

"The Tories may desperately want it but there’s been no outbreak of Economic-Stockholm-Syndrome in places like Derry, Belfast or Newry.

