New Executive formed with no Derry ministers and Robin Swann the new Health Minister after DUP, Sinn Féin and SDLP decline portfolio

A new Stormont Executive has been formed in which no Derry ministers will serve and in which Robin Swann will be Health Minister after DUP, Sinn Féin and SDLP decline the portfolio.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has been appointed First Minister and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill is the new deputy First Minister.

Gordon Lyons (DUP) and Declan Kearney (Sinn Féin) will serve as junior ministers in The Executive Office.

Alliance leader Naomi Long was appointed the new Justice Minister.

After the appointments of the First Minister, deputy First Minister and Justice Minister the parties selected the various ministries according to the D'Hondt formula and their relative electoral strengths.

The DUP, which had the first choice under D'Hondt, appointed Diane Dodds as the new Minister of the Economy.

Sinn Féin selected Conor Murphy as Finance Minister.

Peter Weir of the DUP is the new Minister of Education.

Sinn Féin appointed Deirde Hargey Minister for Communities.

The SDLP selected Nichola Mallon as the new Minister of Infrastructure.

The UUP appointed Robin Swann as Minister for Health.

The new Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs will be Edwin Poots of the DUP.

Alex Maskey of Sinn Féin will serve as Speaker of the Assembly while Christopher Stalford of the DUP will be the principal deputy speaker.

Roy Beggs of the UUP and Patsy McGlone of the SDLP will also serve as deputy speakers.