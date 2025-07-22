NI Water pauses roadworks after 'chaotic' traffic situation impacts Derry and NW during Foyle Cup

NI Water has confirmed that a number of its operations involving roadworks in and around Derry are to be paused after the Foyle Cup organisers and Derry politicians raised concerns over “chaotic” scenes and gridlocked roads resulting from restrictions on the opening day of the tournament.

The tournament organisers on Monday urged politicians to step in and lobby for lane restrictions to be lifted during the week-long tournament as 1,000 teams from across the globe arrived into Derry to take part.

An NI Water spokesperson this morning confirmed that several of its operations will be halted this week.

An NI Water spokesperson said: “NI Water is laying new wastewater infrastructure on Madam’s Bank Road to support new development in the city, with sewer improvements also planned to get underway this week on Queens Quay. The projects have been scheduled to take place – as far as possible - during the summer months to minimise disruption to school traffic, and all traffic management is in line with the road permits issued by DfI Roads.

“Following the cessation of works last week on Madam’s Bank Road to accommodate The Open golf tournament, and the postponement of work on Queens Quay this week to facilitate the Foyle Cup parade, we have taken on board the latest concerns regarding recent traffic disruption and have been liaising with our contractors to determine what measures can be put in place at this stage to alleviate the congestion.

“NI Water can confirm that pipelaying has been stopped on Madam’s Bank Road for the remainder of this week. As of early Tuesday morning, traffic management on Madam’s Bank Road will be reduced to one lane around where the road has already been excavated for the new pipe. This will leave two lanes on Madam’s Bank Road, on the approach to Culmore Road Roundabout, open to traffic.

"Traffic management will also be removed from Culmore Road and Foyle Bridge for the remainder of this week in a bid to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. Pipelaying work will recommence on Monday 28th July with the necessary traffic management reinstated.

“We will confirm later today [Tuesday 22nd July 2025] if the work on Queens Quay can be further postponed.

“NI Water would like to thank our contractors for changing their work plans at short notice. We also wish to advise that the postponement of these projects could push the completion of works further into September which may result in traffic disruption at the start of the school term.”

In a message posted on social media, Foyle Cup organisers stated on Monday: “Road works stopped last week in the Derry City Council area because there was a golf tournament happening for four days last week 40 miles away from Derry.

“The traffic chaos in Derry today is chaotic- we mean chaotic!! We need MLAs to sort out traffic flow in Derry and in Balkykelly now!!”

Later on Monday, the Foyle Cup said they have been informed that from Tuesday morning, there will be “no restrictions on Culmore Road or Foyle Bridge, and only one lane will be closed on Madams Bank Road (where the road has already been excavated)”.

“Today’s traffic situation at the Foyle Cup, was indeed hectic and we'd like to thank everybody for their patience and understanding as we all know this tournament is about giving our kids a truly wonderful experience.

“The situation, particularly around City of Derry Rugby Club, was very stressful for everyone involved. We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to the volunteers at the Rugby Club who did a fantastic job managing the flow with the challenges facing them,” the Foyle Cup team added as they issued instructions for Tuesday to “help improve traffic flow and ensure everyone’s safety”.

They advised that all Foyle Cup traffic must use the inside lane when entering the Rugby Club, and that the middle crossover lane will be closed, and all vehicles must turn left when exiting the grounds.

“Official Traffic Management Personnel will be in attendance – please follow their directions at all times.

“Please note the following procedures for Tuesday: No parking on the dual carriageway – Vehicles parked on either side of the dual carriageway pose a serious health and safety risk, and we have asked PSNI to ticket anyone parked there. No parking on Judges Road – This is a residential area. Vehicles may be removed if parked here.

“We kindly remind all visitors that City of Derry Rugby Club is a private facility and has made a significant investment in preparing their grounds for this tournament, and we very much appreciate their reaching out to another sport. Please respect their property and buildings throughout your visit.

“Rugby Club Car Park – The on-site car park will be open and operating at a cost of £2 per car (CASH ONLY).

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation – and best of luck to all teams taking part in the Foyle Cup!”

Politicians in Derry also wrote to the Department for Infrastructure and NI Water yesterday requesting a halt the works to help ease congestion during the tournament.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said: “It is hard to understand, never mind explain, how there was a moratorium on roadworks for The Open last week, despite the event taking place in Portrush, some 40 miles away. Yet this week, during one of Derry’s biggest annual events, traffic is crawling across the city, causing widespread disruption.

“This gridlock is not just impacting players and families trying to make matches on time but it’s affecting all road users.

“I have also written to both the Department for Infrastructure and NI Water to raise concerns about the congestion and confusion caused by ongoing roadworks. While I welcome NI Water’s agreement to my proposal to delay planned works at Queen’s Quay by 48 hours, this only provides temporary relief. The reality is that without a full moratorium for the remainder of the week, the disruption will continue.

“In the meantime, I would urge all road users to drive with courtesy and patience.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy and MLA Ciara Ferguson have also been making representations urging that traffic restrictions be lifted in the Derry and County Derry areas.

Colr. Duffy posted on social media on Monday: “I’m sure I don’t need to say it but the traffic in town and surrounding areas has been chaotic today.

“The Foyle Cup has started and people are trying to get to matches throughout the city and district, and others are just trying to go about their daily business, I know everyone is getting frustrated.

“Sinn Féin have been trying to find some solutions, we have spoken to the police, who are monitoring the situation and can only intervene if there is a danger, NI Water who are working on the Madams Bank Road and DFI Road service.

“We have asked that current road works are postponed and that a traffic management strategy be implemented to help with the flow around the North West for the week ahead.

“We will keep you posted. In the meantime please give yourself plenty of time for your journeys and try and be patient.”

The Journal has contacted the Department for Infrastructure this morning seeking information and details of any other roadworks that have been paused to facilitate the tournament.