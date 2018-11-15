NI woman stockpiling Bisto gravy because of Brexit

A Northern Ireland woman has told Channel 4 News reporter Paraic O'Brien that she is stockpiling Bisto gravy granules because she fears it will be in short supply after Brexit.

"Bisto is being stockpiled because of the Brexit," said the woman.

"So my mum has sent me downtown to buy Bisto - she doesn't like the granules you see."

The woman added: "She [Theresa May] has her own government to back and do you see the DUP, out the door? They are not getting what the want.

"Theresa May is going to have a heart attack."

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, addressed parliament for the first time on Thursday morning since the UK and EU agreed upon a draft Brexit plan.

The woman was speaking to Channel 4 News journalist, Paraic O'Brien.

However, the prime minister now face an up-hill battle to get the plan through parliament after a raft of ministerial resignations.