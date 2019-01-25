No Deal Brexit could see 'army' return to border warns Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has said soldiers could return to the border if the U.K. leaves the E.U. without a deal at the end of March.

Mr. Varadkar made the comments during an interview with Bloomberg T.V. during which he said, in a worst case scenario, customs posts would have to be manned by military personal after the U.K. leaves the E.U.



Mr. Varadkar was asked by the journalist interviewing him to describe what a border between the North and South might look like post-Brexit.

"It would involve customs posts, it would involve people in uniform and it may involve the need, for example, for cameras, physical infrastructure, possibly a police presence or army presence to back it up."

The Taoiseach went on to say that he believed Ireland was being victimised and added that the technology cited by some Brexiteers as a possible solution to the Iirsh border issue "don't exist".

"The U.K. wanted a review clause in the backstop and we agreed to that, the U.K. wanted a U.K.-wide element, so why is it the country that is being victimised is the one that's always asked to give?," he said.

"They [the technology] don't exist and nobody has been able to show them to me," he added.

"Why would we give up a legal guarantee and something we know will work in practice for a promise to sort it out later, or a promise to invent technologies? That's just not a serious position."

The U.K. is due to officially leave the E.U. at 11:00pm on March 29, 2019.