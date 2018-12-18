No Deal Brexit plan will see 3,500 British troops put on standby

The British government has revealed its plan for a No Deal Brexit include putting 3,500 troops on standby.

The announcement was made by Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson M.P., in the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

A British paratrooper pictured on the streets of Northern Ireland in 2001. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Conservative M.P. Will Quince asked Secretary of State Williamson if he had received "any approaches from other government departments about using our world-class armed forces personnel in the event of a no-deal Brexit”.

Defence Secretary Williamson said whilst he had not received any "formal requests" the 3,500 troops would be put on standby should the United Kingdom leave the European Union on March 29, 2019 without an agreed deal.

"We’ve as yet not had any formal requests from any government departments," said the Defence Secretary.

"But what are doing is putting contingency plans in place, and what we will do is have 3,500 service personnel held at readiness, including regulars and reserves, in order to support any government department on any contingencies they may need."

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, triggered Article 50, which is used when a country decides to the leave the E.U., on March 29, 2017.

The U.K. is scheduled to leave the E.U. at 11:00pm on March 29, 2019.