'No place for horrendous violence like this in our city': Derry rep condemns attack

A Derry Councillor has condemned an attack in which a man was reportedly stabbed in the eye with a screwdriver.

A man has been arrested in connection with the reported incident and detectives have appealed for information.

SDLP Waterside Councillor Martin Reilly described the incident as “a horrendous and violent burglary”.

Meanwhile Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: “It was reported that at around 4.00am two men attended a flat in the Canterbury Park area and assaulted the male occupant, stabbing him in the eye with a screwdriver. The two men made off from the scene.

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly.

“The victim has suffered injuries to his eye.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody.”

Colr. Reilly said: "Canterbury Park is a residential area with many young families and people are shocked and concerned that this has happened on their doorsteps.

“My thoughts are with the victim of this incident and I hope they go on to make a full and quick recovery.

"There is no place for violence like this in our city and I would urge anyone with any information or CCTV or doorbell footage to get in touch with the police.

“I welcome the police’s quick response and those responsible for this burglary must be apprehended and held accountable for their actions.”

Police have said enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives appealed to anyone with any information or CCTV footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1247 of 21/12/24.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/