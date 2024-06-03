Nomination of first black Mayor Lilian Barr ‘deeply fitting’ as Derry marches on for ‘equality and civil rights’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The nomination of Lilian Barr as the first black mayor in the North has been described as ‘deeply fitting’ and a sign of Derry taking ‘another step on the march for equality and civil rights’, by Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

Mrs. McLaughlin was speaking in the Stormont Assembly ahead of Monday night’s Annual Meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council when Councillor Barr will officially be conferred with the chain of office at the Guildhall.

“I am delighted to mark a historic day for Northern Ireland. Tonight, my friend and colleague Lilian Seenoi-Barr becomes the first black mayor in Northern Ireland. Lilian's appointment is first and foremost a mark of her personal tenacity and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Anyone who has met her knows that she is simply relentless. Lilian and I entered politics at the same time, and, in that time, I have seen at first hand how she has been a dedicated campaigner for her community and an unstoppable advocate for Foyleside and all the people across Derry.

Councillor Lilian Barr will make history when she becomes the first black mayor in the North in Derry's Guildhall on Monday.

“She has already made an enormous impact as a councillor and campaigner, and I know that she will make a remarkable mayor for Derry city and Strabane. She will truly speak up for everyone across the city and district,” she said.

The Foyle MLA described Mrs. Barr’s personal story as ‘nothing short of extraordinary’.

"She came here as a refugee and sought protection in Northern Ireland. The fact that she will now become our mayor is a sign of the possibility that exists for all people from all backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The barriers that Lilian has broken down are more evidence of the opportunity that exists for anyone who thinks that they may not be able to go as far as their talents will take them. There are now possibilities,” said Mrs. McLaughlin.

MLAs were told that the incoming first citizen is somebody who embodies the SDLP' vision of ‘a peaceful, prosperous, anti-sectarian future here based on difference and diversity’.

Mrs. McLaughlin declared: "Lilian's appointment as our city's first citizen is also a mark of how far we have come as a society. It reflects a changing place and is a symbol of the diverse and pluralist community that we in Northern Ireland now all share.”

She went on to highlight the racist abuse suffered by Councillor Barr since the announcement of her nomination by the SDLP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is no secret that Lilian's nomination has been met with intense and sustained online abuse. That should be a cause for all of us to unite and to denounce the cowards who hide behind screens and faceless profiles on social media.

“In a week in which we will debate hate crime, it is right that we say loudly and clearly to those voices that they do not represent us and certainly do not represent the people of my city. My city is one of protest and progress.

“Our people have always spoken up and fought for social justice. The fact that it will be Derry that nominates the first black mayor in Northern Ireland is deeply fitting and is a sign of our city taking another step on that march for equality and civil rights.