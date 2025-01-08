Non-Europeans travelling from Donegal to Derry will need an ETA from January 8

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Non-Europeans travelling from Donegal to Derry will from Wednesday need to hold the British Government’s controversial Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) with tourism representatives warning of a potentially significant impact on visitor numbers.

From January 8, non-European travellers must obtain an ETA for entry into the UK.

Judith Owens, Chair of the NI Tourism Alliance (NITA), said: "The introduction of the ETA scheme poses a substantial threat to Northern Ireland's tourism sector.

"With approximately 70 per cent of our international visitors entering via the Republic of Ireland and crossing the land border, the additional requirement of obtaining an ETA could deter many from including Northern Ireland in their travel plans.

"This not only jeopardises an estimated £210 million in annual revenue but also risks diminishing our global tourism appeal.

"These visitors represent approximately 1 per cent of total international visitors to the UK and we urgently call on the UK Government to agree to an exemption to mitigate these adverse impacts and safeguard the future of our tourism industry."

The scheme has already been rolled out for people from Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia while eligible European visitors will need one from April 2025.

Economy Minister Murphy recently met with Seema Malhotra MP, Home Office Minister for Migration and Citizenship to outline his concerns about the anticipated impacts of the ETA scheme on our tourism economy and to seek a solution.

Mr. Murphy said: “I have made it clear to Minister Malhotra that solutions to the ETA Scheme are needed to protect the north’s tourism sector. Ideally a complete exemption should be introduced for those crossing into the north but not travelling on to Britain. At the very least a time-limited exemption for people visiting up to 7 days would cover most of our international visitors.

“The existing exemption for French school groups shows that a solution is perfectly possible. A similar, pragmatic, and flexible approach could be taken by the Home Office to avoid damaging tourism growth in the north.”

Key findings from recent Tourism Ireland Sentiment Research across international markets found that due to the introduction of the ETA requirements 1 in 4 people in Europe, and 1 in 5 people in North America say they would make the decision not to travel.

Mr. Murphy said: “Our all-island economy is vital, and seamless all-island travel is key to building on the growth we have seen in our tourism sector.

"I share the strong concerns expressed by the tourism and travel industry here and will continue to press the British Government for a solution to this challenging issue.”

In 2023, the previous UK Government introduced the ETA scheme under the Nationality and Borders Act 2022. It is a requirement (at a cost of £10 per person) for all non-visa national visitors to the UK.

For visitors coming here, the requirement to obtain and hold an ETA will apply whether they arrive direct at a UK port of entry (Airport/Ferry Terminal) or via the land border with the south.