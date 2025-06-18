Charles Ward says older people in Donegal are being left standing at the roadside as packed buses pass because they haven’t booked tickets online.

The Donegal TD also claimed wheelchair users are being left isolated in their homes due to a lack of accessible transport in the county.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday he said the absence of rail services in Donegal means improving bus services is essential.

“This is an issue that comes up time and again for my constituents in Donegal where people are unable to rely on public transport to get to where they need to go when they need to go there.

“We also have issues in Donegal where we have no rail network, which means we have no alternative to buses. Most of the people, therefore, are forced to rely on cars. This has negative impacts on the environment and contributes to the chronic traffic issues we currently have in parts of Donegal,” he said.

The 100% Redress TD noted how Donegal’s largest town remains heavily congested.

“I have said it before that Letterkenny is a disaster. The Polestar roundabout is often gridlocked. Emergency services are constantly struggling to reach Letterkenny Hospital. What used to be a five minute journey now takes 45 minutes and is putting lives at risk,” he declared.

And he argued an over reliance on private cars made the roads more dangerous.

“Relying on cars as the only mode of transport, as we do in Donegal, is very dangerous. It also creates a higher risk of drink driving as people in rural areas often do not have access to alternative modes of transport home.

"This severely affects the night-time economy in Donegal. Across Donegal pubs, clubs and hotels are closing down because people are unable to travel to and from them in a safe manner.

"Rural pubs are often used as community gathering spaces and their decline has an effect on people's ability to socialise and connect with each other,” said Deputy Ward, who called for night-time services to be improved.

Some bus routes in the county, he claimed, are prone to break-downs.

Said Deputy Ward: "The Bus Éireann service between Donegal town, Dublin and Letterkenny is a service I use. These routes are often not reliable, with the bus sometimes not turning up because it has broken down.”

He also raised the disenfranchisement of older passengers and travellers who do not own smartphones.

“Typically, older people can be left stranded at the side the road because they have gone into the bus station to book the tickets. As they have not done it online, they cannot access the bus and they are left stranded at the side of the road,” he said.

Wheelchair users are also ill-served, he said.

“From talking to members of the Irish Wheelchair Association recently, and to my constituents, it is clear that people with disabilities find public transport inaccessible and unreliable in Donegal.

"Our transport services do not cater for those with disability despite the fact these people rely so heavily on public transport. It is a disgrace that in this day and age these people are being left behind. Many wheelchair users in Donegal are, shamefully, isolated and left in their own homes due to a lack of accessible transport,” said Deputy Ward.