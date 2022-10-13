‘Ooh ah, Up the ‘RA’ chant condemned and branded ‘unacceptable’ by Derry councillors

Calling it ‘sickening and offensive’ he raised the matter at the October meeting of Derry City & Strabane Environment and Regeneration meeting.

“Last night we saw the Ireland Ladies' team win a wonderful match and gain qualification for the World Cup,” he said. “But I have to say once again there have been issues around what has been put up on social media with members of the Irish team singing very sickening and offensive chants of, ‘Ooh ah, up the 'RA’ and I want to totally condemn this outright.

“I’ve said it before many times, sport should be a place where everyone should feel welcome. For those young people out there who are looking to be footballers, especially in the ladies' teams, how does anyone see a young Protestant out there looking to join a team like that? It’s very sickening and offensive.

Maurice Devenney

“I’m going to say it very clearly here, I believe the governing body of these sports, no matter what they are, should be taking responsibility here. I do hear of football clubs and other clubs if there is anti-social behaviour within club grounds, those people are banned.

"I would call clearly for the governing bodies of our international teams that sanctions should be taken and I believe sanctions should be taken against these lady footballers who took part in this offensive chanting.”

People Before Profit councillor Maeve O’Neill started by calling the qualification an ‘incredible achievement’, adding: “I am incredibly proud of those women especially the goal-scorer.”

Amber Barrett, who hails from Milford, came off the bench to score the winner. Barrett dedicated the goal to the victims of the Creeslough explosion.

Colr. O’Neill said: “I don’t think this incredible achievement should be marred by the singing of this song in the changing rooms.”

Colr. Rachael Ferguson added her congratulations, however, the Alliance elected representative said it was ‘deeply disappointing’ and ‘unacceptable that off-field actions should take the shine off what the focus should be on’.

She added: “It is unacceptable and it is something we do have to rule out within our sports. Something like this is deeply disappointing and should be called out.”

Offering ‘sincere congratulations’ to the RoI ladies, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey spoke of the poignancy that the winning goal was scored by a player from Co. Donegal before adding: “It is extremely sad that the achievement was later sullied by the video scenes that evolved from the changing rooms. Those involved will probably know they have left themselves and their team down.”

The FAI has apologised in a statement saying: “The FAI and the RoI women’s national team manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifying playoff win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.”