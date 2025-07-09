Our past – ancient and modern – tells a story that sets us apart, and it is as lamentable as it is short-sighted that that story has often been shied away from rather than placed front and centre when it comes to promoting the north west region and indeed Ireland in general.

Far too often in years past we have seen the official tourism output focus on generic, anodyne advertising, urging people to come to Ireland and do things they can do in many other places in the world. There’s usually a few (admittedly breathtaking) landscape shots included but little to nothing of our ancient sites, the stories of our people, the myths and legends, the Celts, the early saints, the historical figures who left their mark, nor anything touching on our more recent past, the Plantation, An Gorta Mór, the Easter Rising and the Troubles.

Anyone who doubts the fascination with our story, our history and our people need only visit the Bogside, the Murals, the Long Tower, the City Walls, Derry’s historic centre, An Grianan or Donegal Castle to see how people have found out about that story for themselves and have felt moved or curious enough to make the trip.

Our little island, and our corner of it, ranks among the most historically and culturally significant places in the world and we have today many great home-grown tour operators, museums, artists and community groups sharing that collection of important narratives. Our stories deserve to be shared with the world and have too often in the past been pushed to the margins by those with the resources and means to do just that.