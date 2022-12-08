Pádraig Delargy says people fear going ‘cold and hungry’ and want Executive formed
Pádraig Delargy has said the message from people in Derry, many of whom are in ‘dire straits’ and in need of ‘emergency support’, is that they want an Executive now.
The Sinn Fein MLA said people are fearful of going cold and hungry this winter.
He was speaking as Stormont reconvened for the fifth time in an unsuccessful attempt to elect a Speaker.
“I have listened to people across Derry and across the North, day in, day out, telling us that they are in dire straits, that they are struggling and that they need emergency financial support. Guess what they are telling us: to get back in here and get an Executive formed.
"You can choose today not to listen to me, and you can choose not to listen to my party or any of the other parties in here, but do not sit there and ignore the people who elected you — the people who will go cold and hungry this winter,” he said.