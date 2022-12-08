Pádraig Delargy says people fear going ‘cold and hungry’ and want Executive formed

The Sinn Fein MLA said people are fearful of going cold and hungry this winter.

He was speaking as Stormont reconvened for the fifth time in an unsuccessful attempt to elect a Speaker.

“I have listened to people across Derry and across the North, day in, day out, telling us that they are in dire straits, that they are struggling and that they need emergency financial support. Guess what they are telling us: to get back in here and get an Executive formed.

Pádraig Delargy