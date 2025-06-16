Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says Donegal fishers banned from landing lucrative species while other European nations recklessly overfish

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has complained that Donegal fishers are being prevented from landing lucrative species in our territorial waters while other European nations damage stocks by ‘recklessly overfishing'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buncrana-based Sinn Féin TD said Ireland accounts for 12 per cent of European waters but gets less than six per cent of the fish under the Common Fisheries Policy regime.

"We are asking for a fair share of the fish in our waters and a Government that stands by our people,” said the local TD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Mac Lochlainn raised restrictions on landing bluefin tuna, mackerel and pollock during a debate in the Oireachtas.

Greencastle Harbour. (1907PG10)

In relation to tuna, he said: “These are our territorial waters. We have one of the most lucrative fish species [bluefin tuna] in the world that gets fattened in our waters and is a predator fish.

"There is an armada of Japanese vessels catching them outside the 200 mile limit. Our guys can only catch and release; they can lift it and look at it but it has to be put back. It is derisory stuff.”

The Donegal TD continued: “We have 12 per cent of European waters and get less than 6 per cent of the fish. We have to have a conversation about it. We have had to decommission our fleet while other countries are investing in their fleet right now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said he was a friend and admirer of the Norwegian people and its fishing industry but he accused Norway and others of overfishing for mackerel.

"Mackerel is a migratory species which spawns off the west coast of Ireland and works its way up the Atlantic. It is a shared, precious resource which does not belong to any one country.

"One set of people whose country and territory is part of that collective space, collective waters, overfished and ignored the science. Laws do not work unless everybody follows them equally.

“Here, the law-breakers were rewarded with trade deals with the European Union,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case of 14-year-old girl Arranmore fisher Muireann Kavanagh who last year drew awareness to a ban on catching pollock with hook-and-line was raised during Deputy Mac Lochlainn’s contribution.

“For God's sake, we have a young girl here in Ireland who had to go to Europe about the fact that she could not fish pollock any more.

“That is really contested. Our inshore and islands people were forced and told it is zero catch for pollock. They have to fish for crab and lobster.

"Pollock was a vital part of that system of fish they catch throughout the year. They are having to abide by the rules and suffer the setback, but when it comes to Norway, Iceland and the Faroes there is huge investment from European member states like Holland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dutch multinationals have put massive money into those states to recklessly overfish and there is no price to pay. This is an injustice. These are the conversations we need to have a European level,” said the Donegal TD.