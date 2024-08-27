Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Passport Service has received 13,902 applications from citizens in Derry this year so far – the 15th highest total of any county in Ireland.

In Donegal, 17,402 passport applications have been made – the ninth highest total. The figure for Tyrone is 10,353 – the nineteenth highest.

The Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD, meanwhile, confirmed this week that the Passport Service has already issued over 775,000 passport so far in 2024, and current demand forecasts indicate that over a million passports will issue by the end of the year.

The Tánaiste said: “I am delighted to give an update on the excellent work taking place in our passport offices. Virtually all complete passport applications are being processed within or before advertised turnaround times with the majority of adult online renewal applications issuing within two working days. Passport Online is by far the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to apply for a passport.”

The Tánaiste has also released application figures received per county, which show that the Passport Service has received the most applications from the counties of Dublin (127,111), Cork (56,022), Galway (26,452), Kildare (26,361) and Antrim (25,492).

The Tánaiste said: “I am immensely proud of the work done by the Passport Service so far this year, particularly in dealing with the high demand of recent months. The staff of the Passport Service continue to deliver an exceptionally high standard of service to Irish citizens and I would like to thank them for their continued hard work.

“With just a few months left in 2024, the Passport Service is expecting to be as busy as ever, especially as forecasts are indicating we will issue over a million passports this year. I would encourage anyone who is considering travel to check that their passport is in date, and if they need to renew their passport or apply for the first time, to use Passport Online. Passport Online is available to everyone and is the most cost effective way to apply for your passport.

"My department will continue to work to ensure that our services meet the needs of our citizens.”