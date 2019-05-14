Peace anthem ‘Moving On’ tops iTunes world music chart

A peace anthem recorded by local artist Conor McGinty has topped the World Music iTunes charts and its success has peeked the interest of TV programme producers.

‘Moving On (No Going Back),’ which was composed with input from Conor, musician Eamonn McKarran and reworked into a new song for them by Derry artist, Ben Kelly, climbed to number one on the global music chart over recent days following its release last week.

The song, which has been receiving radio airplay since it debuted during the ‘One City, One Voice’ event at Guildhall Square in the wake of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, has been three years in the making and came about through Rev. Dr. David Latimer’s ‘Pathway to Peace’ Initiative.

Conor said yesterday that he was delighted to see the song doing so well.

“It’s such an important message,” he said. “Interest in the song is growing. The iTunes world music chart is every song that is released across the world minus pop music so it is absolutely brilliant.”

As part of this Pathway to Peace project, video clips from presenter Eamonn Holmes, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and political leaders including Colum Eastwood and Mary Lou McDonald, were being shared each night via Conor McGinty’s social media along with a sample from the new single.

A peace pledge by Martin McGuinness, recorded in the years before his death, also featured.

Rev. Latimer has gone around and collected peace pledges from 400 schools and Maurice Harron is creating a 15 foot steel tree to be placed at the new entrance at Ebrington and each leaf is one of the peace pledges.

Some of the pledges have been woven into ‘Moving On (No Going Back)’, which was recorded at Niall Horan’s studios at Camden Recording in Dublin.

A music video will be filmed over the coming days with Donal O’Doherty and Conor said he hopes to have the video out by June.

Conor McGinty’s ‘Moving On (No Going Back)’ is available to purchase now on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and other online music platforms.