Pearse Doherty to speak at public meeting on Irish neutrality in Derry

Pearse Doherty TD is to be a guest speaker at a public meeting in Derry to discuss the issue of Irish Neutrality.

The meeting will take place in the Maldron Hotel on Butcher Street at 7pm on Thursday.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson said: “I would encourage everyone with an interest in Irish Neutrality to come along to Thursday night's meeting in the city.

“Ireland must be a voice for peace, not war.

“We oppose the increasing militarisation of the European Union, and we reject efforts to dismantle Irish neutrality.”

Colr. Jackson said he rejected proposals to amend the operation of the ‘triple lock’ where overseas peacekeeping missions have to be approved by the Dáil, the Government and the UN Security Council. The Irish Government wants to remove the UN Security Council veto.

“We are absolutely opposed to any attempt to overturn the ‘triple lock’ – the safeguard that ensures Irish troops can only be deployed overseas with UN approval, a government decision, and Dáil support.

“The ‘triple lock’ is a democratic protection for our neutrality, and we will defend it against those who want to drag Ireland into foreign wars,” said Colr. Jackson.

“We stand against imperial ambitions, and we want this country’s foreign policy to be firmly anchored in peace building, diplomacy and human rights.

“Our neutrality is a proud principle, and we will not allow it to be sold off or undermined by stealth,” said the Waterside Councillor, who encouraged people to attend the meeting on Thursday.