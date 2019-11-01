People Before Profit Alliance selects Shaun Harkin to contest Derry seat

The People Before Profit Alliance (PBPA) councillor Shaun Harkin has been confirmed as the party's candidate in Foyle in the forthcoming Westminster election.

Following his selection Colr. Harkin said: "The Tories have ruled the roost for the last decade with contempt for ordinary people.

"The DUP shamefully propped them up to continue the attack on public services, welfare, workers rights, the environment and threaten a hard border.

"Boris Johnson embodies Westminster's failed democracy and the elitism of the rich and powerful. He needs to go. We want to bring Tory/DUP rule to an end for good."

He urged people to return him as MP to vote against the Conservatives at Westminster.

"People Before Profit can be trusted to vote to scrap welfare reform, undo anti-trade union laws, reverse privatisation of public services and resist any attempt to reimpose a hard border here.

"We'll vote to increase taxes on billionaires. We'll vote to stop corporations from polluting the planet."